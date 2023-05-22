Zoo camps include themed crafts, games, snacks, tours around the zoo and interactive animal encounters as they learn about wildlife and the environment.

Summer Camp for ages 3 through seventh grade will be available Monday through Friday from June 12 to Aug. 18. Summer Camp is offered for ages 3 through seventh grade. Camp for ages 3-4 will be from 9 a.m. to noon. Camp for grades kindergarten to seven is from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.