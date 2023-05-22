COMMUNITY is published each Saturday by The Journal Times, 212 4th St., Racine, WI 53403.

NEWS DEADLINE: Noon Tuesday for all items to be considered for publication. There is no charge for any news item. Email press releases to Loreen I. Mohr via Loreen.mohr@Lee.net.

PHOTOS: Community photos are welcome of special events held by area churches and organizations. Email information and a photo in a JPEG format at least 1MB to the attention of Loreen I. Mohr at journaltimes@gmail.com.

For more information, leave message for Mohr at 262-631-1725.