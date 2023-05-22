RACINE — The Volunteer Center of Racine County’s Skill Bank Program is dedicated to helping seniors remain living independently in their homes at an affordable cost.

The program’s services are available to Racine County residents ages 55 and older.

Skill Bank uses the knowledge, skills and talents of tradespeople and other helpers to help other older adults with a multitude of services such as home repair work, painting, minor plumbing repairs, yard work, household chores and snow removal.

Helpers provide services at a reduced cost and are negotiated between the worker and the homeowner before the work is started. They go through an application process that includes a background check.

For assistance or to become a Skill Bank helper, call Pam Grant at 262-886-9612, ext. 105, from 1-5 p.m. Monday through Thursday. For more, go to volunteercenterofracine.org.