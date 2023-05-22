RACINE — Gov. Tony Evers honored Vicky Selkowe, manager of strategic initiatives and community partnerships for the City of Racine, for her role in launching the Racine Financial Empowerment Center (FEC).

FEC offers free, one-on-one professional financial counseling to Racine residents. It helps residents reduce debt, improve credit and budget, save and connect to safe and affordable financial products. The FEC also works to help residents plan for home ownership. It is the first center of its kind in Wisconsin and joins the national network of financial empowerment centers led by the Cities for Financial Empowerment Fund.

Selkowe attended an award reception in late April to accept the award, along with other statewide awardees. Also in attendance was Dasheika Kidd, FEC manager and Racine program manager for Housing Resources Inc.

“I was thrilled to accept this award with Dasheika Kidd from Housing Resources Inc. in recognition of the work we’ve done together," said Selkowe. "This work is central to Mayor Cory Mason’s efforts to address longstanding disparities locally, and open the door to opportunity, stability, and prosperity for all city residents."

Since opening in December 2020, the Racine FEC has served 361 residents, 56.2% who identify as Black, 17% who identify as Hispanic/Latino and 5% who identify as multiracial. And, 76% of FEC clients identify as female.

Racine residents are encouraged to visit racinefec.org for a free appointment for this financial counseling.