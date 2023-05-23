BURLINGTON — The Burlington Kiwanis Club is offering Safety Town 2023 in partnership with the Burlington Police Department from June 12-23 at Dyer Elementary School, 201 S. Kendrick Ave.

Safety Town is an early childhood safety education program designed to introduce safety awareness and emergency prevention to incoming kindergarten children.

A miniature layout of a community is built to the scale of a young child. Safety lessons are taught through demonstrations and participation.

Three sessions are available — 8:30-10 a.m., 10:30 a.m. to noon or 12:30-2 p.m. The cost is $45.

To register, go to bit.ly/3NesjtG.