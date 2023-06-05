Rothschild will speak about the effect current campaign finance law has on curbing the military industrial complex, eliminating structural racism and saving the environment. He will be available for questions after the lecture.

Rothschild was the editor and publisher of the Progressive Magazine for 32 years before moving to the Wisconsin Democracy Campaign, where he has focused on banning gerrymandering, limiting big and dark money in politics, expanding freedom to vote and opposing the anti-democracy movements in Wisconsin and the U.S. He is the author of three books.