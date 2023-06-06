RACINE — The Root River Voyager Series, environmental education workshops for ages 9 and older, are being offered from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. on select Thursdays at the Root River Environmental Education Community Center (REC), 1301 W. Sixth St. Session topics are:

"The Basics of Canoeing and Kayaking," June 29. Attendees will learn how to wear a personal floatation device (PFD), how to enter and exit a boat, how to paddle and steer and how to handle various scenarios in the water.

"Water Quality," July 6. Attendees will learn about water pollution, identify pollution sources surrounding the REC, use chemistry kits to measure water pollution and discuss methods to prevent it.

"Feathered friends of the Root River," July 13. Attendees will learn about birds living near the Root River.

"Fish of the Root River," July 20. Attendees will learn about fish living in the Root River and how to identify them.

Advance registration is required and space is limited. To register, email rec@uwp.edu. Registration is a one-time $10 fee. Participants are not required to attend every workshop. Youth under age 18 must have a guardian present to participate. For more information, call 262-595-2912 or go to uwp.edu/REC.

The REC is a partnership between the University of Wisconsin-Parkside and the City of Racine, with a mission is to provide community members with opportunities to explore the Great Lakes and connected ecosystems through recreation, education, demonstration, and research. Activities at the REC are coordinated by the College of Natural and Health Sciences at UW-Parkside.