CALEDONIA — River Bend Nature Center, 3600 N. Green Bay Road, is taking registration for its Summer Nature Camp for youth ages 4-12.

Weekly sessions are held June 12 to Aug. 11. Camps run from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., with an extended day option until 5:30 p.m.

Campers spend their days outdoors exploring, playing, learning and relaxing, rain or shine. Weekly themes inspire young adventurers as they play, learn, meet new friends and relax in River Bend’s forest, prairie, ponds and river.

Hiking, canoeing, kayaking, archery and survival skills are all part of the mix in a safe, positive and engaging atmosphere where campers learn to understand and enjoy the natural world. Underlying the fun, the children are engaged in a strong environmental education curriculum.

Registration is required. Go to RiverBendRacine.org or call 262-639-1515.