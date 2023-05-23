CALEDONIA — Monsignor Anthony G. Weiler Assembly (4th Degree) Knights of Columbus will hold its annual flag retirement ceremony at 1 p.m. Sunday, June 11, at St. Louis Church, 13207 Highway G. The public is invited.
Old, worn and damaged American flags will be disposed of properly and honorably. In addition, the Knights will be joining their brother Knights across the U.S. in reciting the "Pledge of Allegiance" and singing the national anthem to honor our nation and its symbol prior to Flag Day. The program will include the Knights color guard, scout troops, veteran organizations and representatives of the Wisconsin Knights of Columbus State Council and 4th Degree Eastern District of Wisconsin.
Refreshments will follow in parish Hall. Information on the K of C and its activities will be available.
People who have old flags to retire can drop them off on the porch of Father McGivney Hall, 2516 Winthrop Ave., in the container provided; call Bill Frayer at 262-633-7887; or email frayerfamily@yahoo.com).