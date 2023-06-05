ANNIVERSARY CELEBRATION
CALEDONIA — St. Mary by the Lake Catholic Church, 7605 Lakeshore Drive, invites past and present parishioners to celebrate the 170th anniversary of the church’s dedication.
A special Mass will be held at 10:30 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 13, with Bishop James Schuerman presiding. A family style luncheon will also be held at 1 p.m. at Infusino’s Banquet Hall, 3201 Rapids Drive.
Reservations are required by July 16. Reservation forms may be obtained by visiting the parish office Tuesday through Thursday or call 262-639-3616. For more information, call Mary Loendorf at 262-583-1933.
