RACINE — On National Night Out on Tuesday, Aug. 1, more than 5,000 people in the community will turn on their porch lights, lock their doors, come outside, celebrate neighborhood camaraderie and take a unified stand against crime.

America’s night out against crime is designed to heighten crime and drug prevention awareness, generate support and participation in local anti-crime efforts, and strengthen neighborhood spirit and police-community relationships.

For the 32nd consecutive year, Racine Neighborhood Watch Inc. is organizing National Night Out activities throughout the Racine community. Event planners are encouraged to register their block and park parties, church festivals and other gatherings with Racine Neighborhood Watch. Activities often include cookouts, potluck dinners, carnival games, bouncy houses, bands, obstacle course races and movie nights. Events are as unique as each neighborhood area with participants numbering from 10 to several hundred.

Racine Neighborhood Watch works with registered events and the police, fire, and sheriff’s departments (and McGruff the Crime Dog) to schedule agency visits during National Night Out activities. To register an event, call 262-637-5711 or email susan@racinenw.com. Registrations are due by June 30.