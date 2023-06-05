RACINE — The Racine Zoo, 2131 N. Main St., will hold a Centennial Celebration from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Wednesday, July 5.

Plans for the zoo's birthday party will include an ice cream social, live music by Blackwater Band and J. Ryan Trio, and zookeepers on hand to chat about the zoo's animals, such as the giraffes, zebras, rhinos and more.

Children's activities include face painting, bounce houses, crafts and live entertainment.

“The Racine Zoo has been creating magical experiences for 100 years," said Beth Heidorn, Racine Zoo executive director. "The stories and memories that folks have been sharing with us this past year are inspirational and heartwarming. I am incredibly fortunate to be leading the zoo at this special time and we look forward to celebrating with everyone on July 5."

The zoo was founded in 1923 by Jacob Stoffel Jr. He was president of the Racine Park Commission before becoming the Racine Zoological Society's first director. Stoffel started the zoo by presenting the Park Board with two deer and three monkeys.

The zoo opened in summer of 1923 inside Island Park, 1700 Liberty St. It moved to its current lakefront location in 1925. There are 75 animal species and more than 300 individual animals at the zoo, including a tiger, kangaroos and endangered African penguins.

During the past century, the zoo has hosted many community events, including the longstanding Animal Crackers Concert Series, car show and snow globe picnics with animal encounters.

The zoo's website is currently running an early bird ticket sale for the celebration with $9 admission until July 4. Tickets can be purchased at the gate on July 5 for $11 for adults and $9 for children. There is no charge for children ages 2 and younger. Go to racinezoo.org/centennial-celebration.