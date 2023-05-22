RACINE — "The Colors of Animals" is the theme of the Lil' Explorers Preschool at the Racine Zoo, 2131 N. Main St.

Preschoolers ages 2-5 will learn about zoo animals through stories, activities, snacks and a visit with a live animal ambassador. Sessions are held at 1 p.m. Sundays, or 10 or 11:30 a.m. Mondays. A parent or guardian must attend with the child. Session topics are:

May 7-8: "Camouflage Green."

May 21-22: "Elusive Blue."

The cost is $20 per adult-child pair, $10 for each additional child and each adult. Registration closes at 4 p.m. the Thursday before each class. Those who sign up for all four sessions receive a 10% discount.

To register, go to racinezoo.org.