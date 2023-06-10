RACINE PUBLIC LIBRARY

RACINE — The Racine Public Library, 75 Seventh St., is hosting the following events:

Author Visit: Matthew Prigge, 6-8 p.m. Monday, June 12. Matthew Prigge, Milwaukee historian and author of "Opening Day in Milwaukee," will speak.

Health Pop-Up with Aurora Health Care, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday, June 12. Featuring free blood pressure screenings, health-themed swag, and health information and resources.

"Cutting the Cord: From Cable to Streaming," 5-6 p.m. Tuesday, June 13.

Lunch Break at the Library, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday, June 14. Food will be by Blue Badger Grill.

Movies in the Afternoon: National Softball Day, 3-5 p.m. Tuesday, June 13. "Field of Dreams" will be shown.

"Art with Bri: Shrinky Dink Keychains," 11 a.m. to noon Wednesday, June 14. Registration is required.

"Community Rocks Craft," 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, June 16. Attendees will paint rocks with positive messages and fun, colorful designs.

Senior Movie Day, for ages 55 and older, noon Friday, June 16. "Hidden Figures" will be shown.

Meet and Greet the Dogs of Woof Gang Rescue, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, June 17. Woof Gang Rescue is a no-kill shelter dedicated to rescuing homeless and at-risk dogs. While the pups can't be adopted during this program, people can make an appointment with the rescue.

"Computer Basics: Learn to Type," noon to 1 p.m. Saturday, June 17.

The bookmobile’s summer schedule of stops will be in place through Sept. 2. Visit RacineLibrary.info/library-go for the updated list of stops.

TeenScene, the library’s new community room for our young adult visitors, is expanding its hours for the summer. Starting June 12, TeenScene will be open noon to 6 p.m. Monday through Thursday. Learn more at RacineLibrary.info/teens.

Go to racinelibrary.info/calendar or call 262-636-9217 for storytimes and other ongoing events. The library is open from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday and Saturday.