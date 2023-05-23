RACINE — Racine Literacy Council is launching a Family Literacy Program which will require tutors to work with parents and children from around Racine County.

The program will take place in Racine, Burlington and Waterford. There will be some family events during the summer and the program will formally kick off Sept. 9.

People interested in becoming a tutor can begin by attending an orientation and training session from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, June 3, at Community State Bank, 1500 Main St., Union Grove.

RLC also has dozens of English Language Learner students eagerly awaiting tutors. The training will prepare those tutors as well.

For more information, or to register, contact Laura Sumner Coon at 262-977-2871 or Lsumnercoon@racineliteracy.com.