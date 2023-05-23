RACINE — 5Kevents is not new to the Lighthouse Run. They managed Lighthouse Run in 2019 when there were just over 1,700 participants and the 2020 Remote Run during the height of the pandemic.

5Kevents is a Racine-based event management company and is determined to keep the annual event sustainable for years to come. Patrick Flynn, owner of 5Kevents.org, and his staff have been orchestrating endurance events in southeast Wisconsin since 2010.

“By partnering with us, the YMCA can focus on what they do best, sponsorship and recruiting teams,” said Flynn. “We will focus on the backend, logistics, promotion and profitability by significantly reducing overhead. Our main goal will be to renew interest in the run, increase participation levels, keep costs down and maintain the event as a community-wide fun event.”

The event is scheduled to return Saturday, June 17. Some of the changes participants can expect are a relocation of the start and finish.

The new start will begin behind the Double Tree Hotel. It will follow the Lake Michigan Pathway to the Wind Point Lighthouse.

“Our lakefront has changed over the past 45 years,” said Flynn. “The trails that exist today were not here 45 years ago. We will eliminate the closing of Main Street and Lake Avenue by utilizing the Lake Michigan Pathway. This will significantly reduce the number of police officers needed and cut the volunteer staff needs in half.”

Organizers want to showcase Racine’s greatest assets including the Wind Point Lighthouse, Reefpoint Marina, the Racine Zoo, North Beach and the Lake Michigan Pathway.

They hope to eventually move the start/finish permanently to the Festival Park to incorporate a Runners Expo and hopefully attract participants from all over the region.

Participants and teams can register online at RacineLighthouse.run.

Early registration fees start at $25 for the 2 Mile, $30 for the 4 Mile and $45 for the 10 Mile.

Those who do not wish to participate can help by sponsoring the event, donating, volunteering or cheering on the runners along the route.