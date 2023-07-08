RACINE — The Board of Directors of the Racine Community Foundation awarded $402,373 in spring 2023 grants. The 23 organizations benefiting from these grant awards include:

Ampact (Reading and Math) to provide funding for the Wisconsin Reading Corps — Evidence Based Tutoring program in Racine Unified School District schools.

Children’s Service Society of Wisconsin to support child and family counseling services in Racine County.

Concordia University Wisconsin to help fund the African American Youth Initiative for Racine County students.

Eco-Justice Center to help fund the growing healthy field trips for Racine Unified School District first-grade students.

Emaus ELCA to provide support for the EASY (Emaus After School for Youth) neighborhood outreach program.

Girl Scouts of WI SE to provide funding for the Racine Community Outreach Program.

Girls on the Run of Southeastern Wisconsin to provide support for Racine County programming.

Hawthorn Hollow Nature Sanctuary and Arboretum to help fund the growing healthy field trips for Racine Unified School District first-grade students.

John XXIII Educational Center to provide operational support.

Junior Achievement to help fund the JA Financial Literacy and Career Readiness: Creating Boundless Potential program in Racine County.

Living Faith Lutheran Church to support the 2023 Racine ELCA Neighborhood Camp.

Lutheran Counseling and Family Services of Wisconsin to provide funding for in-school mental health counseling services at Renaissance Lutheran-Villa and Renaissance Lutheran–Taylor schools.

Racine Concert Band to provide support for the Racine Concert Band in the Schools program.

Racine Family YMCA to provide funding for Young Leaders Academy programming.

Racine Royal Family Kids Camp to provide funding for “Royal Family Kids Memories” at the 2023 summer camp.

Racine Unified School District to help fund the Racine Unified School District School-Based Mental Health Clinics.

Root-Pike Watershed Initiative Network to help fund the Pollinator Patch Program at Goodland and Olympia Brown schools.

SAFE Haven of Racine Inc. to support the School Engagement — Freshman Focus Program.

SecureFutures Foundation to help fund the SecureFutures Money Coach Program for Racine County students.

The Arc of Racine County to support the Special Education Advocacy Program with additional services at Racine Alternative Learning.

Three Harbors Council Boy Scouts of America to provide funding for Scout Reach programming in Racine County.

UW Parkside Foundation to provide funding for the Root Rivers Explorers program.

WATERshed Program of Southeast Wisconsin to help fund WATERshed programming.

In other business, President and CEO, Liz Powell, reported that the assets of the Racine Community Foundation as of May 31 were $74.8 million. In 2022, the foundation distributed $3,392,701 in grants to benefit area nonprofit organizations.

The Racine Community Foundation Inc. is a publicly supported, tax-exempt charitable organization formed in 1975. Its mission is to support the people of Racine County by providing funding to Racine County's hard working nonprofit organizations and students, and responsibly stewarding our endowment and all gifts entrusted to it.

Information about the Foundation and the grant application procedure are available by contacting the Foundation at 262-632-8474 or its website at racinecommunityfoundation.org.