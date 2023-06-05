SOMERS — A walking tour of the UW-Parkside pollinator patch will be held from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, June 15, at Petrifying Springs Park, 5555 Seventh St.

Kristi Heuser, pollinator patch program manager and stormwater consultant, will discuss how native plants are a solution for helping water quality and endangered pollinator populations.

Attendees should meet at 6 p.m. at the Petrifying Springs parking lot on Highway JR. Email kristine@rootpikewin.org with questions. This event is a collaboration between the Kenosha Public Library and Root-Pike WIN.