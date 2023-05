Lynn Proeber's Peeps creation, "Peeps Toy Shop," took home the PEEPles Choice Award in the Racine Art Museum's annual non-traditional exhibition showcasing colorful marshmallow Peeps-inspired artwork.

The "RAM 14th Annual International Peeps Art Exhibition" featured 142 entries from 200 artists from across the country.

Proeber's piece will remain on display at the RAM reception desk, 441 Main St., through May 27.

A full list of the 2023 award winners can be found on the RAM website, ramart.org.