RACINE — The Thread by Thread clothing ministry will be open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on the first and third Wednesdays of each month at Bethania Lutheran Church, 4120 Wright Ave.

Used clothes are offered to families in need. The church asks that people only take what they need.

A clothing bin is located outside the church for donations. For more information, call 262-632-7267 or go to bethanialutheran.org.