RACINE PUBLIC LIBRARYRACINE — The Racine Public Library, 75 Seventh St., is hosting the following events:

“Computer Basics: Windows 11,” 5-6 p.m. Tuesday, June 6.

Lunch Break at the Library, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday, June 7. Food will be by Gibby’s Barbecue.

“The Buzz on Beekeeping,” 10-11 a.m. Wednesday, June 7. Attendees will learn about beekeeping and talk about simple ways that they can support honeybees and other pollinators.

“Thoughtful Words Poetry Workshop,” for ages 16 and older, 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, June 7. Featuring poetry readings, writing sessions and showing work. Registration is recommended.

“Sip and Swipe with the ADRC,” for ages 60 and older, 1-2 p.m. Wednesday, June 7. This tablet and smartphone training program will teach participants how to navigate web pages and use email and other features. To register, call 262-833-8777.

Senior Dominoes: Chicken Foot, for ages 55 and older, 10-11 a.m. Thursday, June 8.

Community Gaming Night, 5-7 p.m. Friday, June 9. Pizza, snacks and water will be available.

The bookmobile’s summer schedule of stops will be in place June 5 to Sept. 2. Visit RacineLibrary.info/library-go for the updated list of stops.

Go to racinelibrary.info/calendar or call 262-636-9217 for storytimes and other ongoing events. The library is open from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

Submit library news to Loreen Mohr, Journal Times community coordinator, at Lmohr@journaltimes.com. The deadline for submission is noon Tuesday to be considered for publication the following Saturday.