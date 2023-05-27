Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

RACINE PUBLIC LIBRARY RACINE — The Racine Public Library, 75 Seventh St., is hosting the following events:

Lunch Break at the Library, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday, May 31. A rotation of food trucks each week will offer a variety of cuisines.

Senior Bingo, for ages 55 and older, 10-11 a.m. Thursday, June 1. Prizes are scratch-offs from the Wisconsin State Lottery.

All Together Now: Summer Reading, June 1 through Aug. 31. Get started at RacineLibrary.BeanStack.com.

All Together Now: Racine Monopoly, June 1 through Aug. 5. Stop by one of the staff desks to get started.

Summer Scares, June 1 through Aug. 31. Visit RacineLibrary.info/calendar and search for “Summer Scares” to find activities.

Summer of Play STEM Challenge, June 1 through Aug. 31. Sign up at racineLibrary.beanstack.com.

Author visit, “Life from Cabrini Greens: Autobiography of Tyrone Malone,” 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, June 3. Tyrone Malone will host a panel discussion about his life from adolescence to adulthood, spent surviving the trauma and mayhem of the notorious projects of Cabrini Greens.

The Racine Public Library and mobile libraries will be closed Monday, May 29, for Memorial Day.

Go to racinelibrary.info/calendar or call 262-636-9217 for storytimes and other ongoing events. The library is open from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

Submit library news to Loreen Mohr, Journal Times community coordinator, at Lmohr@journaltimes.com. The deadline for submission is noon Tuesday to be considered for publication the following Saturday.