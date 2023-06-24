RACINE PUBLIC LIBRARY
RACINE — The Racine Public Library, 75 Seventh St., is hosting the following events:
- "Android 101," 5-6 p.m. Tuesday, June 27. Attendees will learn how to use an android phone.
- Sip and Swipe with the Aging and Disability Resource Center of Racine County (ADRC), for ages 60 and older, 1-2 p.m. Wednesday, June 28. Call 262-833-8777 to register.
- Switch Bowling League for Adults, 10 a.m.-noon Tuesday, June 27. Registration is required.
- Lunch Break at the Library, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday, June 28.
- "Art with Bri: Mini Erupting Volcanoes," 11 a.m.-noon Wednesday, June 28. Participants will learn how to craft miniature volcanoes that can erupt with just a few simple steps. Registration is required
- "Plants and Gardening" with the Racine Urban Gardening Network, for youth and tweens, 10:45-11:30 a.m. Wednesday, June 28. Participants will decorate small pots and plant a seed of their own. A Racine Urban Garden Network representative will talk about different parts of plants and gardening.
- Coffee and Conversation for adults, 12:30-1:30 p.m. Thursday, June 29. Each month offers different topics, activities and possible guest speakers.
- Retro Anime Night, 6-8 p.m. Thursday, June 29.
The bookmobile’s summer schedule of stops will be in place through Sept. 2. Visit RacineLibrary.info/library-go for the updated list of stops.
Go to racinelibrary.info/calendar or call 262-636-9217 for storytimes and other ongoing events. The library is open from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday and Saturday.
