RACINE PUBLIC LIBRARY

RACINE — The Racine Public Library, 75 Seventh St., is hosting the following events:

Health and Family Resource Fair, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, May 20. Visitors can explore resources for everyone in the family offered by more than 30 community organizations. There will be free refreshments, swag and raffles. Raffle participants must be present to win when the results are announced at 1 p.m.

Renovation Celebration and Open House, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, May 20. After a year of construction, the Racine Public Library's second floor is transformed and ready for patrons to explore. Visitors can stop in the Innovation Lab to learn about STEAM, visit TeenScene to explore activities for young adult visitors and pick up a new skill from the Beyond Books Collection.

"Meaningful Locations Photography Exhibit," 2-5 p.m. Tuesday, May 23. Celebrate LGBTQ+ pride with the Racine Public Library, Community Powered and the LGBT Center of Southeast Wisconsin as they reveal Racine community members' "meaningful locations." Photo viewing, 2-2:30 p.m.; brief walking tour to visit nearby meaningful locations, 2:30-4 p.m.; photo viewing and refreshments, 4-5 p.m.

Lunch Break at the Library, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday, May 24. People can grab lunch at the library with Piña Mexican Eats. A rotation of food trucks each week will offer a variety of cuisines.

Senior Paint 'N' Sip Tea, for ages 55 and older, noon to 2 p.m. Tuesday, May 23. Sip tea while painting a scene with the guidance of a staff artist. May's updated scene depicts a pier extending over calm waters towards a bright blue sky. Registration is required.

Spanish & English Citizenship Exam Classes with Voces de la Frontera, 2-4 p.m. Wednesday, May 24. Classes for those taking the Spanish exam are every Wednesday from 2-4 p.m. Classes for those taking the English exam will begin on July 12 and will be every Wednesday, 4:30-6:30 p.m. Registration is required; call Jeanette Arellano at 414-236-0415 or Paola Barragan at 262-346-4027. Students must have at least five years residency or three years as a permanent resident who is married to a U.S. citizen.

Retro Anime Night for adults, 6-8 p.m. Thursday, May 25. Attendees revisit classic anime from the 80s, 90s and beyond. Popcorn and water are provided.

The Racine Public Library and mobile libraries will be closed Monday, May 29. Social services as well as phone and chat support will not be available.

Go to racinelibrary.info/calendar or call 262-636-9217 for storytimes and other ongoing events. The library is open from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday and Saturday.