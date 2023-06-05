YORKVILLE — Monsignor S.B. Witkowiak Knights of Columbus Council 697 will hold its fifth annual charity golf outing Friday, June 9, at Ives Grove Golf Links, 14101 Washington Ave.

The outing will be scramble format with registration, lunch and raffle sales from 10-11:30 a.m. and shotgun start at 11:45 a.m. Dinner with cash bar, raffles, silent auction and awards will begin at 5 p.m. People can attend the dinner only for $20.

Entry fee is $100. Those who pay by May 25 will be entered into a free drawing for a gift certificate for free 18-hole round of golf with cart at either Ives Grove or Browns Lake. The entry fee includes 18 holes of golf, cart, beverage ticket, gift bag, lunch and dinner.

Register online at birdease.com/kofc697racine or call Ken Sack 262-488-3807. Checks can be made payable to Knights of Columbus Golf Outing and sent to Knights of Columbus, P.O. Box 081453, Racine, WI 53408.

In the event of rain, a rain check for golf will be given to all golfers. Dinner and raffles will be held as scheduled.

Proceeds support the numerous charitable, community and patriotic programs provided each year by the Knights of Columbus such as the Drive to Aid the Intellectually Disabled, Special Olympics, Food for Families, youth and veterans programs, and annual charitable donations amounting to more than $10,000.