RACINE — Few summer pleasures in Racine can top an afternoon spent relaxing at North Beach, enjoying the feel of warm powdery sand between your toes and the exhilaration of jumping into the cool, sparkling blue water.

That beautiful beach doesn’t happen by magic: It takes the hard work and dedication of Racine’s Department of Public Health to ensure that North Beach is safe for sunbathers and swimmers.

People can learn how they do it at the Racine Lighthouse and Maritime Preservation Society Education Night on Monday, June 5.

Stephan Kurdas, laboratory services coordinator for the Department of Public Health, will discuss “North Beach: From Unswimmable to Award-winning.”

He’ll talk in detail about how the city improved the water at North Beach.

From 62 to 0

Thirty years ago, enjoying a day at North Beach was a rare treat for Racine residents and visitors.

In the early 1990s, North beach was closed 60% of the time during the summer due to unsafe bacteria levels in bathing waters, Kurdas said.

The sources of bacteria were related to a mixture of pollutants including sediments, runoff from streets, sewage and local wildlife.

Under the leadership of Dr. Julie Kinzelman, Public Health Department laboratory director at that time, the department started more frequent testing and an in-depth investigation into the problem.

The results of the work provided the needed evidence and launched an intensive, multi-year project to clean up the beach.

A large piece of that project was rebuilding the stormwater outfall on English Street to retain and filter contaminated storm water.

“The city re-engineered the outfall to allow the first 0.30 inches of rainfall, which is typically the dirtiest, to be filtered through a medium of gravel and clay and/or retained to allow it to evaporate,” Kurdas said. “Using the natural course of evaporation and filtration, this method was sustainable and led to improved water quality.”

The city also used equipment to aerate the sand regularly to help it stay dry and inhibit bacterial growth, graded the beach to improve drainage, and added fencing and foliage to retain sand.

After the stormwater outfall was rebuilt in 2000, the number of unswimmable days dropped from 62 in 2000 to 17 in 2001. By 2010, the beach never had to be closed a single day due to unsafe levels of bacteria and recorded only one advisory.

While water quality has remained excellent, beach closure days have ticked up slightly in recent years.

That increase is likely due to more frequent and intense rainstorms, which makes it more challenging to keep the sand dry and reduce storm water pollution, Kurdas said, but maintaining the quality and cleanliness of North Beach is important for so many reasons.

“It’s one of the few places where everyone has access to the waterline,” Kurdas says. “North Beach was undervalued in terms of tourism and the general community impact it would bring. That view changed and it now offers our community chances to build family memories and creates a sense of pride and cohesion.

“Finally, but certainly not least, it grows the habitat necessary for our native species to flourish and enriches the Lake Michigan coastline by improving biodiversity in the region.”