RACINE — The Community Restoration Program of the Hispanic Roundtable of Racine received a mini-grant from the City of Racine for small home repairs or replacement of household features.

Examples include plumbing, water heaters, landscaping, yard cleanup, siding, painting, lead remediation, roofing repairs, gutters, outside stairs, door/window repairs/replacements and handicap accessibility modifications.

People who need home repairs they cannot afford can fill out an application at https://hispanicroundtable.net/community-restoration.

Hispanic Roundtable Inc. is a nonprofit organization that holds monthly community meetings, distributes holiday food baskets to low-income Latinx and arranges small home repairs in Racine.