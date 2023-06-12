RACINE — An open house to remember George Bray (1911-1987) and his numerous contributions to Racine will be held from 1:30 to 3 p.m. Sunday, June 18, at First Presbyterian Church, 716 College Ave. The public event is sponsored by the Olympia Brown Unitarian Universalist Church of which Bray was a member.

Sandra Perez of Wasington, D.C., Bray's daughter, will be share memories of him along with two foster sons, the Rev. Keith Davis of Franksville and Jamie Quie Green of Minneapolis. There will be an open mic for others who would like to share a memory of the impact Bray had on their lives.

Bray founded the Racine branch of the NAACP and was its first president; he organized the Head Start program; he was the chairman of the Mayor’s Commission on Human Rights; and he was an alderperson for the 17th ward. In addition, he was president of both the Garfield and Franklin Schools’ PTAs; president of the Racine Literacy Council; co-chair of the Racine drug task force; director of Project Breakthru, and founder of Franklin Neighborhood Center, which was later renamed the George Bray Center. He served on many local boards including the Salvation Army, the Wustum Art Museum, Racine Arts Council, Taylor Home, School Advisory Committee and Olympia Brown Church.