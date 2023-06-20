RACINE — The Volunteer Center of Racine County needs volunteers for gardening, painting and general cleaning from 9 a.m. to noon July 10-14 at 2237 Mead St. Lunch is provided.

They will be utilizing the Youth Volunteer Corps program for the bulk of volunteer work but handy adults are needed to supervise and lead these teams each day as they complete the work.

The main objective will be landscaping (weed pulling, mulch, flowers/bushes), painting porches/fences and washing of the homes. Adult waivers will be available on site to register. For more information, call 262-886-9612, ext. 102, or email Sarah Webb at teamleader@volunteerracine.org.