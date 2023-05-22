SPRING GREEN — Taliesin Preservation has launched a new Frank Lloyd Wright Trail website, trail tracker and updated app.

The website, FrankLloydWrightTrail.org, maps and connects nine public Wright sites along 200 miles in southern Wisconsin, including the SC Johnson Administrative Building and Research Tower in Racine and The Johnson Foundation at Wingspread in Wind Point.

Visitors can plan their trip with the updated app or track their progress with the Trail Tracker and receive a Frank Lloyd Wright trail badge to share on social media.

The website also provides information about America’s most iconic architect and his deep roots in his birthplace of Wisconsin.

The Frank Lloyd Wright Trail was established in 2017 following the signing of legislation by the governor to honor America’s most iconic architect in his home state.

It included the installation of roadway signage and a public relations campaign.

The self-guided automotive trail consists of nine public sites chosen to provide architectural enthusiasts and casual visitors with a rich exposure to Wright’s architectural genius.

Traveling from east to west, the trail originates on Interstate 94 near the Wisconsin-Illinois border in Racine County, proceeds north to Milwaukee, then west across the state to Madison, onward to Spring Green and ends in Richland Center — the place where it all began in the city of Wright’s birth.

The trail also includes the following sites: Burnham Block, Monona Terrace, First Unitarian Society Meeting House, Taliesin and Frank Lloyd Wright Visitor Center, Wyoming Valley School and A.D. German Warehouse.