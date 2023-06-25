Our 4-year-old grandson is taking after Yogi Berra, a former major league baseball player known for his “impromptu pithy comments, malapropisms and seemingly unintentional witticisms known as “Yogi-isms.”

I asked Tanner why he was so cranky and he emphatically said, “Because I take after Grandma.” When I asked him if he loved me, he said just a little bit.

I’ve been taking the kids outside while they watch me but before we go, they haul out their toys to play with. Tanner grabbed a Nerf gun and says, “You better run, but you can’t hide.”

And during a recent trip “up north,” Amy took the kids for a little hike.

An elder cautioned, “Watch out for poison ivy.”

Amy took this as a teachable moment and said, “Leaves of three, let them be” in which Tanner replied, “Leaves of three, that’s all you need.”

Speaking of our trip “up north,” we had to run up to the Lac Courtes Oreilles Reservation to help with an event so we brought the kids with. We hadn’t got 15 minutes out of town when we started hearing, “Are we there yet?”

I don’t remember our children doing that. Perhaps it was because we traveled with them from the very beginning but these two, they are a different story.

Fortunately for us, it didn’t take long for Tanner to fall asleep, but Kai would not.

Instead he “whined” about the length of the trip, claimed he was bored and frequently asked, “How much longer?” When we suggested that he take a nap, he said, “I don’t know how.”

After a few hours, Tanner woke up refreshed. Kai looks at him, in all seriousness, and says, “Tanner, can you show me how to take a nap?”

Professor Tanner looked at him and said very directly, “First, you have to close your eyes.”

I couldn’t believe it, Kai was asking his little brother for advice.

I wish they got along this well all the time but I frequently hear them arguing and then Kai will say, “You’re not my brother,” in which Tanner responds, “You’re not my brother.”

“Hold on,” I tell them, “You have the same parents.”

“No, we don’t,” Kai will respond.

When I asked what his dad’s name is he tells me Kiondre. “What’s Tanner’s dad’s name?” I ask.

“Diondre,” he replied.

He then told me is mom’s name is Maria and Tanner’s mom is Naria. Lately, he added that his last name is Graham but Tanner’s last name is Scraham.

Oh boy, I don’t know where these kids come up with this stuff but, they are giving me gray hair.

When Kai wants something from his brother, he turns the charm on. After we took the kids downtown for First Fridays, we stopped at DeRango’s on Main Street.

They both love going there, Tanner for spaghetti and Kai for the chicken strips. When were up north, Tanner wanted spaghetti from that “place by our house.”

Sorry buddy, but we were six and half hours away.

But I digress. Kai looks at Tanner and says, “Would you like some french fries?” My immediate thought was, oh how sweet. Then Kai looked at his brother and said, “I gave you some french fries, so you have to give me some spaghetti.”

He then set his eyes on his Grandma’s Italian potatoes and offers a trade.

Amy said, “Sure!” He then handed her one fry. How generous. It’s a good thing Amy is a lite eater.

I like showing Tanner pictures of Kai when Kai was Tanner’s age. Often Tanner will look disappointed as he asks why he wasn’t in the picture. I then explain that he wasn’t around yet. I also mention that he looks like me but, he tells me he looks like Grandma.

Recently, I showed him a side by side picture of him and I at four months and he said, “We look like brothers.”

There is never a dull moment with these two. They keep me young and I enjoy pouring myself into these little ones. I’d like to say that everyday with them is a cakewalk but, it is not. But in the long run, I hope that they remember our times together and tell their grandkids about me.

There is nothing like being a grandpa. In fact, it is the best job in the world.