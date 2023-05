RACINE — The American Association of University Women Racine is a sponsor of the Racine Women for Racial Justice’s Woman 2 Woman conversation on race.

The free event for women will take place from 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Saturday, June 10, at the First United Methodist Church, 745 Main St. The guest facilitator is LaShandra Tolefree, a Victim of Criminal Acts (VOCA) therapist. A light lunch will be served.