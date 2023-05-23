RACINE — Scott Metzel, executive director of HOPES Center of Racine Inc., will speak about unsheltered homelessness and street outreach in Racine during a presentation at 2 p.m. Sunday, June 11, at North Pointe United Methodist Church, 3825 Erie St. This is the fourth in a series of bi-monthly community conversations sponsored by the church. The public is invited.

Metzel, originally from Pennsylvania, joined HOPES in 2014 after serving 25 years with Habitat for Humanity International leading projects in various regions of Africa. In addition to his work as executive director, Metzel is the street outreach coordinator and a street outreach team member at night. He also chairs Racine’s Point-in-Time (PIT) work group and helps organize the annual PIT count of people experiencing homelessness in Racine.