RACINE — Weed Out! Racine needs volunteers for a workday from 9 a.m .to noon Saturday, June 24, at Colonial Park.

Volunteers will be removing invasive dame's rocket to make space for native plants. It's an important step in the restoration of this natural area on the Root River.

People should park in the lot near the steelhead facility (navigate to 2200 Domanik Drive) and cross the bridge to enter Colonial Park. It's suggested people wear long pants, socks and sturdy shoes, and bring work gloves and drinking water.

For more information, email Melissa Warner at melissa.warner3@a2q.com or call 262 639-0918.