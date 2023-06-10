RACINE COUNTY — United Way of Racine County fights for the health, education and financial stability of every person in the Racine County community, but it can’t do it alone.

United Way’s strong volunteer base supports efforts to create change and ultimately helps impact the lives of more than 55,000 individuals every year in Racine County.

Volunteers support many different areas of United Way’s work, including its shared programs and initiatives. During the 2022-23 school year, more than 50 Schools of Hope volunteers tutored 43 first- through third-grade students in reading.

Studies consistently show that third-grade reading proficiency is a powerful predictor of later academic success, making it crucial that students reach this milestone.

Volunteers provided more than 700 hours of tutoring sessions to support this goal.

In 2022, United Way of Racine County’s Volunteer Income Tax Assistance program relied on the support of 60 IRS-certified volunteers to help moderate-to-low income individuals and families in Racine County receive their tax refund for free.

Thanks to their dedication, VITA volunteers were able to return $1,087,905 in tax refunds and saved clients an estimated $144,00 in preparation fees.

United Way’s Walking School Bus program relies on volunteers to help walk students to school to ensure they arrive safely and on time at Knapp and Julian Thomas community schools.

Thanks to its increasing volunteer base, the program has grown from walking one student at a rate of once per week at one school in 2021, to walking 33 students five days per week at two schools with the support of 44 volunteers in 2022.

This exponential growth shows just how important volunteers are to United Way’s work and impact.

In addition to programming support, volunteers also serve on United Way committees and focus groups and provide input on various aspects of United Way’s work.

For example, members of the Volunteer Advisory Teams support United Way’s community investment process by evaluating program proposals, making funding recommendations and reviewing data to monitor program outcomes.

Their hard work ensures that United Way is investing in impactful programming in the areas of health, education, financial stability and essential services.

In 2022, 36 VAT volunteers donated more than 500 hours of their time to help make these crucial funding decisions.

Volunteers also play a crucial role in United Way’s new Equity Innovation Fund.

This fund supports projects, programs and solutions that use innovative strategies to reduce disparities, improve outcomes and empower members of historically marginalized populations.

Funding recommendations are provided by the Equity Innovation Fund Committee, which is comprised of seven volunteers who bring expertise, lived experiences and diverse perspectives to the review process.

Thanks to their nearly 100 hours of service, the Equity Innovation Fund has awarded 20 grants totaling $911,354 since the fund opened in January 2022.

The Equity Innovation Fund was made possible thanks to the generosity of philanthropist MacKenzie Scott and through support from Racine County.

Anyone interested in volunteering with United Way of Racine County can learn more about the available opportunities by visiting UnitedWayRacine.org/Get-Involved.

Kickoff celebration

Another great way to learn more about United Way and connect with other volunteers is to attend United Way’s 2023 kickoff celebration from 4-7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 17, at the Franksville Craft Beer Garden, 9416 Highway K, Franksville.

Attendees can enjoy food and beverages while interacting with United Way staff, board members and volunteers.

United Way’s Day of Caring event will take place from 9:30 a.m. to noon Saturday, Sept. 23.

Individuals and corporate teams can sign up for a day of volunteer opportunities with United Way impact partners.

To learn more about both events and to RSVP, visit United Way’s Facebook page at @UWRacine and select “going” for both events.