RACINE — The Racine Theatre Guild is approaching the end of its first full season since reopening in December 2020.

From July 1, 2022, to June 30, 2023, RTG has been celebrating its 85th season of mainstage plays and musicals, along with bringing back Racine Children’s Theatre performances, Comedy Tonight events, Signature Spotlight concerts, and Jean’s Jazz music.

Thanks to the support of volunteers and audience members, RTG returned in a big way with almost 150 individual performances, shows, and concerts on the throughout the year.

Exciting things are in store as well with the 86th season on the horizon.

‘Sweeney Todd’

The musical thriller “Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street” is a savory, theatrical treat running through Sunday, June 4.

Attend the tale of a barber wrongly convicted and out for vengeance against the corrupt judge who sent him to prison and tore his family apart.

The heart-pounding musical by the late Stephen Sondheim pulsates as Sweeney Todd wields his weapons of choice: a razor and a barber chair.

His path toward retribution leads him to Mrs. Lovett’s meat pie shop, where they plot to combine his thirst for blood and her need for a secret ingredient.

Featuring unforgettable songs including “The Worst Pies in London,” “Johanna,” “Pretty Women,” and “The Ballad of Sweeney Todd,” revenge has never tasted like this.

With music and lyrics by Stephen Sondheim and a book by Hugh Wheeler from an adaptation by Christopher Bond, the adult material may not be suitable for younger patrons.

The cast includes Bob Benson, Rebekah Bryan, Isabella Bullock, Christopher Johnston, Davidson Kane, Danielle Katers, Joseph Kramer, Matthew Matysik, Rebecca Myers, Thomas Otto Minkowski, Samantha Pinchard, Elissa Richardson, Brian Schalk, Kyle Simonsen, Marcus Sorenson, Tabetha Steege, Taylor Anne Stefanski, Garrett Stibb, Tom Sturino, Katy Walker, Rebecca Weaver, Paul Weir, Jonathan Wright and Raquel Wright.

Directed by Douglas Instenes, with music direction by Greg Berg and choreography by Mary Leigh Sturino, the show is supported by a large crew of production members.

Sponsored by Blackstone Realty Services, “Sweeney Todd” performances take place Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. and Sundays at 2 p.m. There also will be show at 2 p.m. on May 27 and June 3.

Tickets are $20 for adults, $18 for seniors (62 and above), and $15 for students (21 and under).

Value night performances on Sunday, May 28, and Thursday, June 1, at 7 p.m. have tickets available for a discounted rate.

Further savings are offered to groups of 12 or more.

American Sign Language interpretation by students in the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee’s ASL program will be provided during the performance on Friday, June 2, at 7:30 p.m.

RTG’s 86th SeasonThe Racine Theatre Guild’s 86th season will be filled with a lineup of shows that audiences will watch in awe, laugh along with and make their hearts swell.

Full season subscriptions are on sale now, starting at just $60 and include “The Cemetery Club,” “Seasonal Allergies,” “Dial M for Murder,” “Now and Then,” and “Cabaret.”

Limited run bonus shows, “Rent,” “The Little Mermaid,” and “Stargirl,” can be added on to subscriptions.

For audience members with varying schedules and interests, flex passes are also available.

They allow patrons to pick and choose shows to see during times and dates that work best for them.

Individual tickets will go on sale for “Rent” on Monday, May 22, and the rest of the season on Saturday, July 1.

Season ticket packages, flex passes, tickets, and more information can be found at www.racinetheatre.org, by calling 262-633-4218 or by visiting the box office from noon to 6 p.m. Monday-Friday at 2519 Northwestern Ave.