RACINE — Racine County Emergency Management continues to support whole-community readiness and resilience to disasters and emergencies that impact the county and its residents. The Office of Emergency Management is working to reduce the county’s vulnerability to disasters, preparing communities to respond, and supporting response and recovery efforts should a crisis occur. Building a resilient Racine County takes the whole community to be successful.

Although the county has had some odd weather this spring including an early tornado watch, a hailstorm and a red flag warning for wildfire conditions, overall conditions have been mild. Many initiatives are under way including improvements to the county’s Emergency Operations Center, the development of an Integrated Preparedness Plan, an update to the countywide Hazard Mitigation Plan and active shooter preparedness work.

Hazard mitigation planning

Mitigation is all about reducing the risk posed to life, safety and property from a given hazard. Floods and tornadoes are ongoing threats that in most cases cannot be prevented. Mitigation means reducing the impacts of these hazards when they do occur, and it is important for the safety and long-term wellbeing of the community. The severity and frequency of severe weather events is increasing, and as our communities grow and become more well developed, the costliness of disaster damages can also increase. This means that effective mitigation is growing in importance.

Racine County Emergency Management, in cooperation with the Southeast Wisconsin Regional Planning Commission, held a final local planning team meeting May 31 to review updates to the countywide hazard mitigation plan. The plan is in its fourth edition update, and this offered an opportunity to align risk reduction efforts across all county communities.

Example strategies to mitigate flooding, such as the 2008 Racine floods (pictured), include stormwater management and floodplain zoning. For every dollar spent on flood mitigation beforehand, the impacted community can save $7 in disaster costs when one occurs. The plan is also important as it ensures participating municipalities are eligible for certain federal grant funds. Once the planning update is complete, the plan will be shared with local municipalities and the Racine County Board for adoption.

Citizen preparedness

While mitigation is important for reducing community-wide disaster risk and exposure, whole community preparedness starts at the individual level. Racine County Emergency Management supports individual preparedness by sharing public information on all hazards and delivering training across the community. Residents of all Racine County communities are encouraged to take some essential steps to get ready for disasters.

Know your risks. Have an understanding of the hazards that may impact your community. Many are the same threats we face across the region, such as severe weather, but others can be specific to the community or neighborhood, like a flood. Plan ahead when it comes to where you’ll go should you have to evacuate, and how you’ll communicate with friends and family in an emergency. In a crisis, a good plan of action can take some of the stress out of a stressful situation.

Have multiple ways of receiving emergency alert information. Before your emergency plan can be put into action, you need to know if an emergency is happening. Outdoor warning sirens can be helpful for the communities that have them, but not all municipalities in Racine County do. These sirens are not designed to alert people who are indoors, let alone wake anyone up at night. For these reasons, everyone is encouraged to have a weather radio at home.

More information on emergency preparedness is shared on the RCEM page at facebook.com/racinecountyemergencymanagement.