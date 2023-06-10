RACINE — BeLEAF Survivors seeks to provide a safe and compassionate environment to promote hope and healing after sexual assault by lifting, empowering, advocating and fighting for survivors and their allies — and therefore the community as a whole.

Additionally, through education, outreach and collaboration, staff work to shift the culture that perpetuates sexual violence.

While BeLEAF supports and serves survivors from all communities and walks of life, they are currently focusing some extra attention on the LGBTQ+ community just in time for Pride Month in June.

According to the American Psychological Association, one in three adolescents in the United States will be the victim of physical, sexual or emotional/verbal abuse from a dating partner.

This figure is much higher than the rates of any other type of youth violence.

While both heterosexual/cisgender teens and LGBTQ+ teens are at risk for violence and abuse, LGBTQ+ youth are at higher risk of dating violence than their heterosexual/cisgender peers.

LGBTQ+ teens suffer higher incidents of both physical and emotional abuse and are also more likely to experience online and phone abuse and harassment than their heterosexual/cisgender counterparts.

To address the increased risk of relationship abuse faced by Racine County’s LGBTQ+ youth, BeLEAF’s Project RESPECT is facilitating a free, nine-session Peer Support Group for LGBTQ+ middle school and high school students and their allies.

This group will use varied methodologies to build a sense of community and teach about healthy and compassionate relationships and well-being.

Planned activities include a book discussion, purpose-driven board games, creative art projects that allow for exploration and expression of feelings, and mindfulness and self-care activities.

While many types of dating abuse will be addressed, the focus will be on sexual dating violence due to BeLEAF’s expertise in this area.

The support group is held on the fourth Saturday of every month from 12:30-2 p.m. at the Racine Public Library, 75 Seventh St.

Project RESPECT will also aim to increase the Racine community’s awareness of the LGBTQ+ community by promoting a community read.

During the month of June, interested individuals can join in reading “In the Dream House — A Memoir by Maria Machado,” the same book being read by the LGBTQ+ Peer Support Group.

The community will then be invited to participate in a subsequent public discussion of the book’s themes led by a panel of experts.

GROW Racine

Finally, BeLEAF is addressing the needs of specific populations of sexual assault survivors, starting in June with those from the LGBTQ+ community using their GROW Racine mini-grant funding.

BeLEAF’s Sexual Assault Services program aims to break barriers that prevent survivors from receiving the advocacy, support and services they need by partnering with different organizations to provide information, outreach and resources.

GROW funding is also being used to conduct a community awareness campaign during Pride Month and beyond.

Rainbow yard signs and posters have been designed to inform the LGBTQ+ community that BeLEAF’s services are inclusive and available to all.

For more information about the LGBTQ+ support group or the community read, contact Luna Ravenwolf at lravenwolf@beleafsurvivors.org.

For information about other BeLEAF services, or to inquire about how to help BeLEAF raise awareness by displaying a yard sign or poster for Pride Month, email info@beleafsurvivors.org or call 262-619-1634.

For more information, go to beleafsurvivors.org.