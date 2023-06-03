MOUNT PLEASANT — The 30th annual American Cancer Society Relay For Life of Racine on Friday, June 9, at Campus Park, will unite the community to celebrate survivors and remember those lost to the disease.

In 2023, about 1.9 million new cancer cases and 609,820 deaths from cancer are expected to occur in the United States, with more than 37,640 new cases and 11,670 cancer deaths expected to occur in Wisconsin. Cancer continues to be the second most common cause of death among Americans, after heart disease.

“Relay For Life is more than just a walk,” said Maddie Petre, senior development manager with the American Cancer Society. “It is a volunteer-led movement that unites communities to celebrate cancer survivors, remember loved ones lost to cancer and raise funds to improve the lives of people with cancer and their families.”

The Relay For Life of Racine has three signature elements — opening ceremony, luminaria ceremony and the fight back ceremony.

The opening ceremony will begin at 6 p.m. and participants will hear from local volunteers, cancer survivors, caregivers and researchers.

Then, the event will get started as everyone lines the track to cheer on cancer survivors during the survivors lap.

The luminaria ceremony will take place at 10 p.m.

Volunteers help light pre-made luminaria bags that are dedicated in honor or in memory of a loved one impacted by cancer.

And finally, participants gather in the morning at 8 a.m. Saturday, June 10, for the fight back ceremony, where event totals will be announced and participants will walk one final lap together.

Community invited

In addition to the ceremonies, there will be music from Ron Bailey, DJ with Silver Spoon Entertainment, food trucks and activities for all ages. This is a family friendly event that is open to the community.

Since 1985, Relay For Life has raised $6.8 billion to help save lives from cancer. Relay for Life of Racine raised more than $148,000 for the American Cancer Society’s mission in 2022 and has a goal of $160,000 this year.

Dollars raised each year by more than 250,000 Relay participants across the country help support the American Cancer Society’s mission in countless ways, including funding and conducting breakthrough research, providing education and advocating for the needs of cancer patients and their families, and providing essential services throughout their cancer journey.

Get involved

There are many ways to get involved in Relay For Life, including:

Join a Relay community to connect with survivors, caregivers and others impacted by cancer.

Visit

to sign up for relay.

Donate by going to

.

To learn more about Relay For Life, visit RelayForLife.org or relayforlife.org/racinewi.