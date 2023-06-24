SOMERS — Hawthorn Hollow Nature Sanctuary and Arboretum, 880 Green Bay Road, will host its first BioBlitz from 3 p.m. June 30 to 3 p.m. July 1.

BioBlitzes are 24-hour citizen science biodiversity surveys that are held all over the world by different organizations. This is a place for anyone with an interest in ecology, biology, botany or any other natural science to put their interest to work.

Visitors will be able to participate in surveys, guided hikes by Hawthorn Hollow staff and have the option to camp out overnight. At the end of the 24-hour period, the discoveries of the survey will be announced. There will be areas dedicated to first aid, refreshments, equipment rental and restrooms for visitors.

Everyone is invited to help Hawthorn Hollow discover all the species that the 90-acre nature sanctuary offers. BioBlitzes are all about meeting people in the field and learning together.

This is an open-house style event where visitors are encouraged to come and go as needed, or stay the entire time. People who to camp overnight should bring their own tent and cooler. It's open to all ages and no registration is required.