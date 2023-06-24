Related to this story

Gardening volunteers wanted

RACINE — The Volunteer Center of Racine County needs volunteers for gardening, painting and general cleaning from 9 a.m. to noon July 10-14 at…

Take a yoga class with alpacas

CALEDONIA — "Yoga with the Alpacas" for ages 15 and older is being offered at 8:30 or 9:40 a.m. on Saturday, July 8, at the Eco-Justice Center…