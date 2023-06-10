MONDAY

Al-Anon: 8 p.m., Holy Cross Lutheran Church, 3350 Lathrop Ave.

Racine Garden Club: 1 p.m., Christ Church United Methodist, 5109 Washington Ave. Donna Delmar, Racine Urban Garden Network president, will speak. For more information, email Mickie Krueger at micaelakrueger@sbcglobal.net.

TUESDAY

Al-Anon: 9:30-11 a.m., Covenant Presbyterian Church, 40 Ohio St.

Chocolate City Card Club: Senior card club, 12:30 p.m., Burlington Senior Center, 587 E. State St., Burlington. Euchre, pinochle, sheepshead, and hand and foot are played. Call 262-716-0329 for information.

Racine Dairy Statesmen A Cappella Chorus: Open guest night, 7-9 p.m., Trinity Lutheran Church, 2065 Geneva St. Male and female singers are encouraged to stop by or call Bill Linnenkohl at 262-498-9955 for more information.

Take Off Pounds Sensibly (TOPS): Weigh-in, 5:30 p.m., meeting, 6 p.m., Emmaus Lutheran Church, 1925 Summit Ave. Call Georgia Schanstine at 262-633-2196.

WEDNESDAY

Caledonia Senior Card Club: Sheepshead, for ages 55 and older, noon to 3 p.m., Franksville Memorial Park, 9614 Northwestern Ave., Franksville. For more information, call 414-856-9550.

Kiwanis Club of West of Racine: 7:30 a.m., in-person at Living Faith Lutheran Church, 2915 Wright Ave. Kiwanis is an international organization dedicated to serving the children of the world. To attend a meeting, contact Shirley Meyer, membership chair, at 262-260-8101 or aquashirl4@yahoo.com.

THURSDAY

Caledonia Historical Society: 6:30 p.m., 1877 Town Hall at Caledonia Historic Village, 7330 5 Mile Road, Caledonia. Go to https://caledoniahistoricalsociety.org.

FRIDAY

Racine Founders Rotary Club: 7 a.m., Racine Country Club, 2401 Northwestern Ave.

DAILY/OTHERS

Overeaters Anonymous: 7 p.m. Monday and Thursday, Living Faith Lutheran Church, 2915 Wright Ave., a free fellowship group for all eating disorders using the 12 steps and 12 traditions. For more information call 262-652-5635.

Racine Duplicate Bridge Club: Each week two ACBL-sanctioned duplicate bridge games are played in Racine — at 12:15 p.m. Monday and Friday at The Lanes, 6501 Washington Ave., Mount Pleasant. People must have proof of COVID-19 vaccination to play. Call Henry Kensler, club manager, at 262-652-6173 for reservations. Recent winners are:

June 2 (open): Donald Urquhart-Mark Langer, first place; George Urquhart-Janet Urquhart, second; Richard Arneson-Gloria Arneson, third.

June 2 (299er): Katie Patzke-Wayne Hejny, first place; John Freestone-Linda Freestone, second; Dian Lynch-Pat Impens, third.

June 5: Dee Becker-Donald Urquhart, first place; Ellen Easley-Annie Krause, second; Dennis Dragan-Evelyn Gerum, third.