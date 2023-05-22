Sites are open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday beginning June 19. No registration is required to participate. Drop-in programs are available at these locations:

Each playground site is supervised by two college student leaders who are trained to facilitate a safe and diverse program. The leaders will provide organized recreational activities, weekly themed special events, games, field trips and inter-park sports competitions. Parents should be aware that the drop-in program does not provide a system to monitor when or with whom children arrive or leave.