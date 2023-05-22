RACINE — Racine Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services will host a free drop-in playground program for children ages 7-14 at a number of city neighborhood parks.
Sites are open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday beginning June 19. No registration is required to participate. Drop-in programs are available at these locations:
- Greencrest Park, 3234 Drexel Ave.
- Matson Park, 1110 South St.
- Hantschel Park, 5400 Byrd Ave.
- Solbraa Park, 3825 16th St.
- Dr. Bryant Community Center, 601 21st St.
- Tyler-Domer Community Center, 2301 12th St.
- Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center, 1134 Dr Martin Luther King Drive.
Each playground site is supervised by two college student leaders who are trained to facilitate a safe and diverse program. The leaders will provide organized recreational activities, weekly themed special events, games, field trips and inter-park sports competitions. Parents should be aware that the drop-in program does not provide a system to monitor when or with whom children arrive or leave.
For more information, go to cityofracine.org/ParksRec or call 262-636-9131.