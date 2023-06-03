KENOSHA — Carthage College's Hedberg Library is offering the summer reading program "Tickets to Adventure" from June 5 through July 28.

The program is open to youth 17 and younger. Parents can register their children, pick up their program packets and library cards, and record their readings throughout the summer.

Prizes will be awarded when reading goals are met, and there will be four themed programs to attend.

The end of the program will be celebrated with a pizza party and games on the library lawn.

To register, or for more information, go to https://go.evvnt.com/1763480-0.