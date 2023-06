CALEDONIA — A Breakfast Scrambler 5K will be held from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, June 24, at Swan's Pumpkin Farm, 5930 Highway H.

Breakfast is served at 7 a.m., the run/walk begins at 8:30 a.m. and awards are at 10:15 a.m.

The cost is $35. To register, go to https://go.evvnt.com/1605555-0.