RACINE COUNTY — Racine County is in need of people interested in becoming treatment foster parents.

People interested in learning more about Racine County's Foster Care program can attend an information session. They are held at 5:30 p.m. on the third Wednesday of the month.

The panel will include former foster child Rhiannon Williams, police investigator Jody Spiegelhoff, initial assessment worker Michelle Pederson, foster Care Worker Jessica Scheeler, foster parent Mary Andrews, ongoing unit supervisor Kim Serpe, District Attorney Tricia Hanson and Racine County Juvenile Court Judge: Judge Kristin Cafferty

To attend, send email to Jessica Scheeler at jessica.scheeler@racinecounty.com.