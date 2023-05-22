MADISON — The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources is accepting artwork entries for the wild turkey, pheasant and waterfowl Stamp design contests.

The winning designs will appear on the 2024 collection of stamps.

Each year, local artists from around Wisconsin compete for an opportunity to have their artwork commemorated in a historic way on the wild turkey, pheasant and waterfowl stamps.

Sales of these three stamps bring in hundreds of thousands of dollars annually for species management throughout the state, including habitat management, restoration, education and research projects.

Hunters are required to purchase stamps to harvest these game birds.

The contest is open to anyone 18 or older living in Wisconsin who is a U.S. citizen or legal permanent resident.

The deadline to submit stamp designs is July 15. Judging will take place on Aug. 26 at the Waterfowl Hunters Expo in Oshkosh.

For details, go to https://dnr.wisconsin.gov/topic/WildlifeHabitat/stamps.html.