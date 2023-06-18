YORKVILLE — The Aging and Disability Resource Center of Racine County, 14200 Washington Ave., works with adults with disabilities age 17½ and older, older adults and caregivers, and can help people identify their needs, sort through options and help them understand their choices.
All of this is at no cost.
ADRC staff can discuss issues over the phone. Popular topics include; transportation, home care, housing, adult day care, long-term care, respite, support groups, caregiver support, health insurance, Medicare options, dental care and more.
To contact the ADRC, call 262-833-8777 or 866-219-1043. The ADRC website is adrc.racinecounty.com.