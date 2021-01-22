 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Lieeq Liggins
0 comments

Lieeq Liggins

  • 0
Lieeq Liggins

Lieeq Liggins, 3300 block of Daisy Lane, Racine, misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments).

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+6
550 Wisconsin National Guard troops in D.C. for Inauguration Day; first deployment there since Civil War
Local News

550 Wisconsin National Guard troops in D.C. for Inauguration Day; first deployment there since Civil War

550 Wisconsin National Guard troops were on the ground in D.C. to support Wednesday's inauguration. It was the first time since the Civil War the Wisconsin National Guard was deployed to D.C. for something "besides for ceremonial purposes."

For Spc. Shane Kieslich, a native of Union Grove who is currently studying international business at the University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh, it was his first time in D.C. since he was in seventh grade.

+2
WATCH & LISTEN: Self-taught 21-year-old blues guitarist from Racine is a finalist in national competition
Local News

WATCH & LISTEN: Self-taught 21-year-old blues guitarist from Racine is a finalist in national competition

"I used to listen to the radio on my way to the barbershop every weekend, they had this program called the Saturday Morning Blues Brunch," remembers Stephen Hull of the car rides that planted his love for the blues when he was 14.

Seven years later, now 21 and a self-taught guitarist, Hull's band — The Stephen Hull Experience, a blues-rock group based in Racine — is now a finalist for a national music competition.

+5
Coffee shop by day, youth center by night: The Main Project & Café
Local News

Coffee shop by day, youth center by night: The Main Project & Café

The café is the first Black-owned coffee shop in Racine, according to owner Deontrae Mayfield.

Volunteers swing by the building to teach free classes, ranging from sewing to construction. Mayfield's goal is to offer youths skills they may not access in high school. But there's plenty more going down at The Main Project.

"I've learned that it's easier to help out than people think it is," said 19-year-old volunteer Devin Wilson. 

Mayfield learned how to make coffee just three days before his opening date, he said, and for the first two weeks he was open, he didn't charge anyone for the drinks they ordered. "I was still learning," he said. "I wanted to make sure I could make a great cup of coffee before I had you pay for it."

How those 65 and older will be able to get vaccinated against COVID-19 in Racine County
Local News

How those 65 and older will be able to get vaccinated against COVID-19 in Racine County

Don't expect the vaccination rollout to fly by quickly, however. According to CRCHD: "For those ages 65+, please note there are 28,822 residents of Racine County and 700,000 residents of Wisconsin who fall into the 65+ age group but Wisconsin is only receiving about 70,000 first doses per week. Not everyone in this age group will be able to be vaccinated immediately so we appreciate everyone’s patience."

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News