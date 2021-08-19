 Skip to main content
Leroy T Bryant
Leroy T Bryant, 900 block of Center Street, Racine, attempt first degree intentional homicide (domestic abuse assessments, use of a dangerous weapon), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments, use of a dangerous weapon).

